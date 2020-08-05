Francese L. Dowdle
Francese Leone Hunsaker Dowdle 89 passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020 in her home with her family by her side.
Francese was born July 1, 1931 in Tremonton, Utah a daughter of Esther Hansen and Jacob Lloyd Hunsaker.
She was raised in Tremonton and attended Bear River High School.
Francese lived in Willard for the last 61 years.
She married Morris Benson; they had two daughters, Kris and Nancy; they were later divorced.
Francese married the love of her life LeRoy H. Dowdle February 27, 1955 in Elko, NV, they had three children: Elizabeth, Linda and Allen. LeRoy passed away September 28, 2003.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Surviving are her children: Elizabeth (Mike Radabaugh) Warden; Linda Andrews; and Allen (Shelly) Dowdle; 12 grandchildren 30 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, siblings: BoDell Benson and William (Fran) Hunsaker.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband LeRoy, daughters: Kris and Nancy and two great-grandsons.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice Team, Dr. Fisher, Dr. Call and staff for all their loving tender care.
Services will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT.
Viewings will be Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday 1:00 to 1:40 pm at the Mortuary. Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 the family encourages masks and to follow social distancing.
