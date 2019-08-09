July 5, 1927 ~ August 3, 2019
Francies McRae Rigby, age 92, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in her home in Blanding, Utah. She was born on July 5, 1927, the oldest of ten children, to George McRae and Gladys Bingham McRae. Francies is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Royal J. Rigby.
Francies was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Don and Rulon McRae, sister-in-law, Donna McRae, and brothers-in-law, Dwayne Greening, and Ken Melby. She is survived by her siblings Neil McRae, (Willadeen) Lynette Brimhall (Willis), Ray McRae (Birdie Lou), Darla Greening, Burr McRae (Maron), Ted McRae (Renell), Cheryl Melby, and sister-in-law Nancy Weeks.
She is lovingly remembered by her sons and daughters, Mike Rigby (Kathy) of Layton, Patricia Shurtz (Dave) of Roy, Shauna Sherrow (Jay) of Blanding, David Rigby (Jeri) of Layton, and Renee Palmer (Wayne) of Blanding, and 40 grandchildren and 67 great-grandchildren.
Francies was a devoted wife and mother, and she and Royal raised their family on a small farm, complete with cows, pigs, rabbits, chickens, horses and a large garden. They also opened their home to at least 15 other individuals who lived with the family for several months to years. Francies loved reading and writing, and she completed over 15 personal journals and two books about her family's history.
She earned an undergraduate degree in nutrition from the University of Arizona. She later became an educator, teaching elementary school for 28 years. She went on to earn her Master's degree from Weber State University.
Francies was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served valiantly in every capacity, including as a primary teacher, Sunday school teacher, and in the Young Women's Presidency. She and Royal served four missions, one in Tonga, two in Mexico, and one in Martin's Cove, Wyoming. Francies often stated that one of her gifts from God was the Holy Ghost bore testimony of the truthfulness of the gospel and that Jesus was the Christ. She stated that she can never remember a time that did not know this.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Rock Chapel, 2455 Valley View Drive, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
