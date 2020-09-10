Francine Spendlove Johnson
1933 ~ 2020
Our angel mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Francine Spendlove Johnson, a wonderful woman who was beloved in life reunited with her eternal companion on September 7, 2020. She was born July 23, 1933 to Joseph Dewey and Alta Carter Spendlove in Ogden Utah.
She married DeVerl Hansen Johnson on September 11, 1950 in the Logan Utah Temple.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served as President of the Young Women, was Primary President for both Ward and Stake, Relief Society President, Ogden Temple Ordinance Worker, served as an election judge for 20 years, and 18 years as a school lunch lady. She loved reading, making special occasion cakes, and crocheting afghans. She was a woman of integrity and gave compassionate service to family, friends and neighbors. More than anything else she cherished and loved her family. Her prayers were always for those she loved.
She is survived by children Dee Lynn (Karen) Johnson, Marla (Peter) Fawson, Bryan (Robyn) Johnson, Keith (Lyn) Johnson, Ronald (Michelle) Johnson, 32 grandchildren, 89 great grandchildren, siblings Carol Peterson, Verl Spendlove, Sharon (Dee Jay) Thompson, Rod (Silvia) Spendlove and Myrna (Jack) Schweider, was preceded in death by her husband, two children and two sisters.
The family is grateful for IHC Hospice, especially Amber, Sunni, Launi and Julie.
Please consider donations to: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Humanitarian fund in honor of Francine Spendlove Johnson.
Private family graveside services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, 11 a.m. at Warren Cemetery, 6700 West 700 North, Warren, UT 84404.
Services will be live streamed at 11 a.m. on Francine's obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
"Now I have gone and left behind those I love, I hurry on to find those I love, I will miss those I leave as I have missed those who have left, and I will wait anxiously until we are all together again. Forever."