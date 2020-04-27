Francis Martinez Archuleta

"Together Again"
July 1, 1925 ~ April 24, 2020
Francis, 94, died peacefully April 24, 2020. Born July 1, 1925, in Ensenada, New Mexico. Daughter of Locadio and Adelaida Martinez. She married her elementary school sweetheart, Florencio Archuleta, May 31, 1945, in Santo Nino Catholic Church, Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church of Layton.
She was a loving wife of 68 years, mother of eight children, grandmother of 14 grandchildren, and of 11 great-grandchildren.
Known as a great seamstress, making a variety of clothing from wedding dresses to baby clothes. An excellent cook, making large family dinners and teaching many grandkids her talents. She expressed her creativity through needlework and gardening.
She was an avid Jazz and WWE fan aside her husband when they weren't camping or deer hunting.
She is survived by her sons James and Sabino (Angela), her daughters Linda (Darrel), Joyce (Phil), Clara (Patrick), and Cindy. She was preceded in death by her husband Florencio, her son Mark, her daughter Maria, grandchildren, Jamal and Jamilia, brother Leo and sisters Flora, Beatrice, Bernarda, and Linda.
The family wishes to thank the angels walking on Earth that assisted in her care. The staff of Apple Village in Layton, for providing a loving and compassionate home during the last years of life, and to Jamie, CeCe, and their team at Bristol Hospice, for the devoted care.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family requests no flowers sent to the mortuary. A private service for the family will be held.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: