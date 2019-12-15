Frank Albin Stanger

August 13, 1924 ~ December 11, 2019
Frank was born on August 13, 1924 to Kenneth Sharpe and Flora Leona Isakson Stanger, Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Ogden High School.
Frank served honorably in World War II as a radar operator, rank of Private First Class, in the 118th 90 MM Anti-Aircraft Gun Battalion. He was part of the D-Day invasion plus one.
Frank was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his life and held several positions. He married Erma Young on May 28, 1947 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised three sons and one daughter. They have been married for 72 years.
He worked in the maintenance department for the Ogden School District for 34 years, retiring in 1986 as the district maintenance foreman. Frank enjoyed playing golf, square dancing and playing the harmonica.
Frank is survived by his children; Scott F. (LuGene) Stanger, Michael K. (RaeAnn) Stanger, Kathleen S. (David) Lopez, and Trent M. Stanger; 26 grandchildren; 47 ^ great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Evona Stanger.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, parents, brother Kent, sister Gwen Wilson Bell, one great grandson, two great granddaughters and one great-great granddaughter.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden.
A viewing will be held at the mortuary on Monday, December 16, at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and prior to services on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Interment, Washington Heights Cemetery.
We want to give a special "thank you"^to the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home nurses, CNA's, doctors, all of the staff and the Bristol Hospice nurses and doctors for all the care and love they gave to dad.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: