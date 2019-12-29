August 24, 1932 ~ December 21, 2019
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Frank D. Zerkle, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on December 21, 2019.
Frank was born on August 24, 1932, in Yucaipa California, to Ellis Zerkle and Maude Bowling.
He was raised there and graduated from Redlands High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Eddings.
They have had a wonderful 68 years together. They have four beautiful children; Brenda, Anita, Frank and Lisa.
Frank worked at Hill Air Force Base and retired in 1988. Frank enjoyed riding horses, cattle ranching, water skiing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two siblings, Mildred (Albert) Seagers, Charles Zerkle.
Surviving are his sweet wife, Patsy; children; Brenda (Doug) Sprinkel, Anita (Ray) McQuain, Frank (Pam) Zerkle, Lisa (Jeff) Grint; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Spaulding; sister-in-law, Louise Zerkle.
Funeral Services will be held on January 2, 2020, at noon at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City.
A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.
Interment will be held in the Brigham City Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.
The family would like to the thank Hospice for Utah and Dr. Markeson for the care they showed to their husband and father.
Send condolences to: