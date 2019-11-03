December 18, 1928 ^ October 30, 2019
Frank Delgado, 90, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019. He was born December 18, 1928, to Jesus and Engracia Delgado. He married his sweetheart, Helen Margaret Lenzi on October 30, 1953.
Frank worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 44 years. He was a very hard worker and stayed in amazing shape.
He enjoyed riding his bike around the neighborhood and loved working in his yard. He was devoted to his wife and kids. Frank was always "dressed to the nines"!
Frank has been a cornerstone for the upkeep of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for decades. He has been the lead usher for many years. If there was any question about the church, its contents, or where something was located, Frank was the go-to person. He administered at funerals for many years and was at church on Fridays volunteering his time to the Lord, as he put it. Frank for many years has been a dedicated Knights of Columbus member.
Frank is survived his wife, Helen; two sons, Frank Jr (Glaunda) and Rick; sisters, Avelina Avilas, Antonia Grimaldo, Grace Prieto; brothers, Ralph and Joe; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad; sisters, Aurora McCubbin, Esther Hernandez, Julia Fraga; and brother, Phil.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th St, Ogden, UT.
A Friends and Family gathering will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, UT 84403, with Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m.
Interment at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch
