Frank Erwin

August 14, 1949 ~ March 24, 2020
Frank Louis Erwin, a strong-willed, kind, generous man passed from this world early Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father and grandpa, who lived his life with determination and energy.
He was born August 14, 1949 in Ogden, Utah to parents Eugene Erwin and Edna Dameron Erwin. He was raised in Roy and graduated from Roy High in 1967. Following his service in the U.S. Navy, he graduated from Utah State with an Associates in Horticulture and then earned a BS in Communication from Weber State.
He married Jane Zbinden on June 25, 1977. He couldn't ever remember their anniversary date, but he faked it pretty well most years. Jane and Frank have two incredible daughters, Ann Erwin and Julie Taylor (Chris). The true lights of Frank's life are his two grandchildren Aspen (6) and Colton (3). He will be closely watching over these two angels as they grow up. He will also be greatly missed by his pup Tonka.
Frank wore many hats during this lifetime. He was a veteran (Navy & Army Reserve), farmer, horticulturist - owning Erwin's Greenhouse in Hooper for 21 years, a flour miller, real estate agent and held a black belt in karate. In retirement, he was a rockhounder with Golden Spike Gem & Mineral Society and a hot-rodder in his '66 Chevy El Camino with Wasatch Rods and Customs Car Club. He mentored Somali refugee youth with Because He First Loved Us, impressing on them the importance of living responsibly and following through on their goals.
Perhaps one of his most important roles was becoming a Transcendental Meditator in 1969. In 1971, he became a TM teacher. He meditated for over 50 years. He taught TM to many people, guiding them on their spiritual path.
Frank was preceded in death by: his parents, and his four sisters - Alice Brown Borgeson, Mildred Brown Reed, Linda Erwin Kellet and Eve Erwin Shockley.
While here, Frank was a giving, loving man. He accomplished his purpose on earth by sharing his unconditional love and forgiveness with all who had the good fortune of knowing him.
Cremation is under the care of Lindquist's Roy Mortuary. A Celebration of Life for Frank will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers: plant a garden, share a cup of coffee with a friend, buy a basketball for neighborhood youth, pick up a rock and admire its beauty or bait a hook and fish in the nearest lake. Shine your Light and Pay it Forward.
