FRANK GRAY DOUGHERTY
Strong hands, sense of humor and lifelong love of plants. Frank was born an Iowa farm boy on April 7, 1926. Surrounded by his loving wife June and son Steve, Frank passed to his eternal garden on October 25, 2020. He and his younger brother, John, learned to work hard and respect nature while growing up on their grandparents' farm in Taylor County, Iowa. After his first college year he joined his generation's great effort in the South Pacific with visits to New Guinea, the Philippines and Tokyo. Upon returning home following victory, he got his pilot's license and continued his studies in forestry. Following graduation, he married Yvonne MacDonald and began his career in the US Forest Service in Arizona and New Mexico. There his two sons, Steven W. Dougherty and John R. Dougherty were born. In Silver City, NM he began his 62-year life with Pauline June Dougherty and her daughter Sharon. His work took him to Pendleton, Oregon, Tonasket and Okanogan, Washington, and finally Ogden, Utah where he retired. In the Northwest he and June, Sharon, Steve, and John got hooked on skiing. Frank, June, Sharon, and Steve all shared their love of skiing with the many folks who they taught at many resorts, including Snowbasin, Utah. Like flying, he enjoyed sailing on Bear Lake.
Throughout his life, Frank enjoyed growing vegetables and beautiful flowers because, as he often said, "they don't talk back." He and June were members of Ogden's First Presbyterian Church and had many friends there, where he shared his love of gardening and skiing. Frank enjoyed life and squeezed every last drop out of it joking to the end. Preceded in death by his grandparents Ona Elbridge and Golda Gray and parents Robert Gray and Dalphene, stepmother Lorene, and brother John. He is survived by June, his sister Bonnie Halliday and her son (George Aldrich) and daughter (Leslie Lorenson), sons Steve and John and daughter Sharon, and five grandchildren (Parker, Mallory, Madison, Shahene and Shahla) and three great-grandchildren (Zachary, Millicent and Ophelia)--and the many flowers in his garden.
A virtual service for Frank will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Mountain on November 5, 2020 hosted by Provident Funeral Home on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ProvidentFuneralHome/ . Please join us in celebration of a life well and fully lived. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Frank's memory.