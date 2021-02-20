Frank R Hill
Frank R Hill, 92, passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of February 15, 2021. Frank was born to Joseph Vernal Hill and Christina Gee on April 14, 1928, in Garland, Utah.
Frank is survived by his sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Bonnie Hill, and their five children, Julie Ann (Dennis) Tolman, Leonard (Holly), Lorraine (Jim) Christensen, Todd (Karen), and Janese (Brian) Mickelson.
Funeral services for Frank will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E. Tremonton, UT). There will be a public viewing held prior to the funeral service from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The funeral service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend at www.ruddfuneralhome.com. Interment will be at the Garland Cemetery.