Frank R. Hinds

1938 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, passed away suddenly on October 13, 2019.
Frank was a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local 3 for 53 years where he traveled and made many friends. He worked for Masco Inc. for many years as a crane operator & oiler. He loved working on cars, or anything with a motor, as a hobby. He loved to tinker with anything and everything mechanical in nature. He also couldn't resist a bargain, often traveling miles out of the way to save a few pennies because "its the principle and a satisfied mind that matters". He also loved to hunt, fish and spend time outdoors. He believed that family and friends were important even though he could never truly express it.
He lived life to the fullest in his youth, often sharing stories of his wild escapades with his family. He loved to reminisce about the "good ol' days".
Frank was married to the love of his life, Vicki Hinds for 50 years. He loved his grandchildren, often spoiling them rotten, teasing them and just being Grandpa.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Ruby Hinds, daughter, Lisa Hinds, sisters, Donna Tyteca, Betty Wilcock, and brother Roger Hinds.
He is survived by his wife Vicki; daughter Tracy Wing (Arlo), grandchildren Addyson and Tanner, brothers Edward Hinds (Queena), Darral Hinds (Sandra), Randy Hinds (Debbie), and sister Barbara Ann Hinds. As well as many nieces and nephews. For those that truly knew him, loved him.
Please have a cold beer in memory of Frank.
The viewing will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, 12:30-1:30 PM at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St. Bountiful, UT, 84010. Graveside services will be at Bountiful City Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
