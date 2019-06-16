January 1, 1955 ~ December 13, 2018
Frank Ted Johnson, Jr., 63, most recently of Ogden, Utah, passed away on December 13, 2018, at his home. The son of Frank Ted and Janet Jackson Johnson, Frank was born on January 1, 1955. Raised without siblings, he never married and left no children.
Frank is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his friends, neighbors, and faith community.
Following necessary legal and estate proceedings, Frank will be laid to rest on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
