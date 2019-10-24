Plain City, Utah - Frank Van Meeteren, 94, passed away peacefully in his easy chair on October 17, 2019, a well- deserved ending to his mortal life of service to his family, his country, his church and his friends. Frank was born on June 6, 1925, in Ogden, Utah, the 12th of 14 children born to Dutch immigrants Karel Van Meeteren and Anna Wilhelmina Timmerman. He attended Burch Creek School and graduated from Weber County High School in 1943. He was one of the "Greatest Generation"and joined the United States Navy in August of 1943 to serve his country in WWII. He was part of the Naval Armed Guard protecting Liberty ships and troop transports.
After the War, he ran a sheep and cattle ranch in the Lemhi Valley of Idaho for his sister Nellie. On May 7, 1954, he married Elma Jean Taylor of Plain City. Days before their marriage he was baptized as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints. They soon settled in Plain City and from that union came four daughters and two sons: Brenda, Sherrie, Shellie, Russell, Hal, and Jeanie. Years later, in 1978, the whole family was sealed together in the Ogden Temple. A more loving environment could not have been provided for a family by Frank and Jean as they both worked hard and gave their all for us kids. He retired from Hill Air Force base in 1990. Frank loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and Deer camp on Lightning Ridge with his sons, brothers and sisters. He loved animals and raised a menagerie of horses, sheep, cows, chickens, pigeons, dogs and cats. He had one of the best gardens in Plain City and was quick to share its bounty with family and friends. Frank was a High Priest in the church and served as a dedicated home teacher and Assistant Scout Master. Of all of the things he cherished in life, nothing gave him more pride and joy than to be surrounded by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren on warm Sunday afternoons in the back yard. Frank was the last living member of his nuclear family, preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Jakop, Steve, Henry, Carl, William, Bill, Ronnie and sisters Annie Smith, Jennie Thurgood, Katherine Lamond, Nellie Mcfarland, Caroline Scudder and Margaret Leaton. He is survived by his wife Jean who lovingly attended to his every need, children Brenda Lund (Kraig) of Plain City, Sherrie Sparrow (Richard), of Farr West, Shellie Wayment (Mike), of Farr West, Russell (Jackie Cobaugh) of Plain City, Hal (Shelley George) of Plain City, and Jeanie Weicks (Christopher) of Plain City. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Plain City 3rd Ward, 4575 W. 2125 N. where friends may call from 9:00 - 10:40 preceding the service. Internment at the Plain City cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
