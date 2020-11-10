Frank Yannacone
1925 - 2020
Frank Yannacone passed away November 8, 2020. He was born November 24, 1925 in Minersville, PA to Alex and Teena de Maria Yannacone. He graduated from Lafayette Collage in Easton, PA. Frank married Laura Rae Hale March 10, 1948 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Frank is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Salmeri of WY; son Paul Thomas Yannacone (Bobbie Krambule) of Pleasant View; two granddaughters Talanna Rae Alvarado of TX, Alisha Findlay of Ogden; and great-grandson Ryker Alvarado of TX.
He was preceded in death by his wife Laura Rae; grandson John Robert Yannacone; son Francis Robert Yannacone and two brothers Bill and Robert Yannacone.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Logan City Cemetery. Masks are mandatory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com