November 1, 1925 ~ December 6, 2019
Franklin Karl Hazen Jr. passed away on the morning of December 6, 2019. He was 94 years old. Frank was born in Ogden, Utah to Frank Hazen Sr. and Rose Dean on November 1, 1925.
He attended Ogden High School where he was a standout athlete, playing basketball with future NBA players Arnie Ferrin and Wat Misaka.
It was in those halls that he met Melba Charlesworth - his future wife of 65 years.
Frank was drafted at 18 and reported to Fort Douglas in 1944.
He was trained in Morse Code in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and crew trained in Langley Field, Virginia before being assigned to the Aleutian Islands where he was a radio operator for B24 bombers.
He was discharged and returned to Utah where he attended Weber College for two years before attending Utah State University to play basketball for the Aggies.
He was sealed to Melba on June 17, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. After graduation, Frank considered taking a job coaching basketball in Kanab or taking out a regular Army commission. He chose to serve his country, beginning what would become a 22-year military career.
Frank got orders to serve in Korea at the start of the War and was a member of the 2nd Infantry Division. After the Korean War ended, Frank was assigned to Ft. Lee, became a Commissary Officer and served in that capacity in Ft. Monroe, VA and Giessen, Germany before becoming the Club Officer in West Point, NY.
Frank was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany before attending war college at Ft. Leavenworth and then served in the Vietnam War for 13 months.
Along the way, Frank and Melba brought four children into the world, never giving birth in the same place twice. Melba was a dedicated military wife; she wrote to him every day while he served in three wars.
The final assignment of his career was Schofield Barracks, HI before retiring in October of 1969 and moving the family back to Ogden, UT.
Frank loved to golf and marshaled at Mount Ogden Golf Course until shortly before his death. He loved sports, a good cheeseburger with Coke and telling stories.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Melba, his parents, sisters Ruth Jensen, Edna Brown, Marjorie Hazen and brother Jack Hazen.
He is survived by his brother, Bob Hazen, his four children, Christine (Mike) Webb, F. Craig (Justine) Hazen, Michelle (Dean) Wilde and Denise (Kent) McCashland, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all the caregivers at Mountain Ridge as well as hospice personnel for their tenderness to dad.
Funeral Services will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 -^36th St., Ogden, UT on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
There will be a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to ^ 10:30 a.m. Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: