Frayne Spens

On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Frayne Willas Spens returned to his Heavenly Father with his loving wife Dana Spens by his side.
Frayne is survived by his wife, Dana, their children, Jodi (Marc) Montgomery, Dan (Cindy) Spens, Mark Spens, Jamie (Becky) Spens, Michael (Mandi) Spens, Jenny (Brian) Kneedy, and Thomas (Kassie) Spens.
The viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Walker Mortuary, 45 W 200 N, Morgan, UT and again on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. for family. A graveside service will be held at the Mt. Green Cemetery on June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Green Cemetery, located at 5055 W Old Hwy Rd. Mt. Green, UT.
