November 16, 1926 ~ July 11, 2019
Fred Aaron Younker, 92, passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2019. Fred was born November 16, 1926, in Anaheim California. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and was discharged in 1944.
He married Janet Seversen in 1954 and moved to Ogden in 1955. He worked for Marquart for 14 years; later he worked at Browning Arms and retired after 14 years. Sadly, Janet passed away in 2004. In 2010 he married Dauna Lewis.
Fred loved his family very much. He is survived by his wife Dauna Lewis, his children, Mark (Linda) and Marla; his grandchildren Robert, Melissa (Andy), Matt, Kelsie (Fonzie) and his great grandchildren Louella, Marco and Mason. Fred was preceded in death by his wife Janet and daughter Sharon.
