September 16, 1930 ~ August 19, 2019
Fred Edward Ulrich age 88 died on August 19, 2019, at his home in Ogden Utah of causes incident to age. He was born September 16, 1930, at home in Devil's Slide, Utah to Walter and Thora Ulrich the middle of three sons, Walter Jr. (deceased) and Gael Ulrich.
He was raised in Devil's Slide and graduated from Morgan High School in 1948. As a youth, he enjoyed football and baseball. He also hiked the surrounding hills and swam in the Weber River. He loved to hunt in the mountains and fish in Lost Creek. In summers at home, he worked for Union Pacific Railroad and Ideal Cement Company.
He married Lucille Marie Francis on September 11, 1953, in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple. He graduated from the University of Utah with a BS in Pharmacy in 1952. He then received a Juris Doctor Degree in Law from the University of Utah in 1955. He worked for State Farm Insurance as a Claims Representative for 5 years. He was a member of the Sons of Utah Pioneers.
He owned Sherwood Drug at 3rd and Harrison for over 30 years and then worked at Walmart as the Pharmacy Manager. He was a former President of the Ogden Pharmacy Association. As a retired Pharmacist, he volunteered at the Ogden Rescue Mission.
He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many ward and stake callings. He and his wife served as ordinance workers in the Ogden Utah Temple. They served as missionaries in New Zealand, Cape Cod, and intercity Ogden.
He is survived by his wife and nine children, Charles of Ogden; Fred (Karin) of Ogden; Shauna (Greg) Cook of Hooper; George (Dana) of Pleasant View; Clark (Kathy) of South Ogden; Michael (Tamera) of Ogden; Daniel (Tasche) of Farmington; Christian (Andrea) of Snohomish, Washington; and Matthew (Amber) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He has 51 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Country Hills Ward 1401 Country Hills Dr., Ogden, UT. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, South Morgan Cemetery.
The family is thankful for the loving care shown to Dad from Bristol Hospice.
In place of flowers, donations can be made to LDS Missionary Fund.
Services entrusted to Russon Mortuary Farmington, UT.
