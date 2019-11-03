February 14, 1926 ~ October 28, 2019
Fred Roberts Jr, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed October 28, 2019. He was born in Augusta, Georgia to Fred and Ethel Roberts. The family lived in many states but Fred spent the majority of his school years in Oakland, California. Most of Fred's working years were as civilian employee for the Department of Defense.
Fred joined the Navy and was active duty in the south Pacific during World War II.
Fred was a member of the Roy Elks 719. Mason's Golden Spike 6, Shriners Scottish rite, Veteran's Group and the Sing-A-Long chorus at Golden Hours Senior Center and the Ogden Association of the Blind.
Fred and his wife Mary celebrated their 70th anniversary in August. Their son Troy and daughter Thea are deceased.
Fred is survived by his wife Mary, brother George (Joan) Roberts, sisters-in-law Betty Johnson, Dora (Jim) Ericksen, nephews Michael Roberts, John Albanese, Charles (Susan) Johnson, James (Holly) Stafford, James (Blythe) Barry, Beau Jon Beavers, David Anderson, Joshua Sunday, Daniel Hinton, Taylor Hinton, Wil (Chelsea) Johnson, Christian Johnson, son-in-law Lee Whaley, nieces Tammy Bashor (Jesse), Kathleen (Brandon) Norris, Melissa (Ronald) Hinton, Cheri Roberts, Grace (Ryan) Burns, Betty Ellen Casey, Mary Stafford, Ingrid (John) Clampett, Diana Anderson, Denise Halahan and cousin Katherine (A.J.) Aucoin.
Dear friends Glen and Maureen Davies and their families, Zachary and Shareen Winegar and their family, Tedd and Tamara Richins and their family, Ken and Sue Borchert and Brian and Jeanette Nosker, Jerry and Marilyn Robinson, and Harry and Ada Reynolds. Your friendship added joy and happiness to our lives.
Fred was preceded by his parents, brothers Jack Roberts, Charles Johnson Sr. sisters Evelyn Albanese, Eleanor Stafford, Gertrude Lowe and brothers-in-law Leonard Lowe, Joe Stafford, and Ben Albanese, sisters-in-law Betty Barry and Cathy Sunday, nephews James Knight, Patrick Barry, Robert Anderson, and niece Martie Markle.
We want to thank Dr. Kathleen DeRemer and Dr. Tyler Christensen for their excellent care. Our thanks go to the staff at Mt. Ogden Rehab and Harrison Pointe for their compassionate care.
There will be a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church, 880 28th Street, Ogden, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Richard Paul Minnich will officiate.
Interment with military honors to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 N. Monroe Blvd, Ogden, Utah 84401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: