Fred Smith Lister
Feb. 10, 1936 ~ June 29, 2021
After a very long year of illness and pain, our special husband, dad, grandfather and friend returned home to his heavenly father. Fred S. Lister was born February 10, 1936 in Panguitch, Utah to Marion Boyd and Lola Smith Lister that began an 85 year adventure until June 29, 2021, released to join up with family, friends, and pets on the other side. What a reunion that must have been.
Fred (Freddie to friends) retired from Defense Depot Ogden where he was a supervisor in data systems. He graduated from Weber High in 1954 and continued his "education" in many fields. He served in the U. S. Army, spending most of his time in Germany.
He was a champion roller skater at the Berthana Rink in Ogden for years. He was also an avid water skier, fisherman, hunter, camper and a devoted golfer. His family will have many memories to sustain them for many years. Antelope Island will miss their most devoted visitor. He was a member at Ben Lomond Golf Course.
He married Beverly Taylor in 1961. They had three children; Marianne (Clay) Wolf, Nancy (Craig) Fonnesbeck, and Kenneth (Ronda) Lister. They were later divorced.
On July 23, 1983, he married Marveen Martin and added six more children to the family; Stephen Martin, Janie (Eric) Liston, Bert (Sarah) Martin, Joseph Martin, Cindy (Dan) Quinn, and Shelly (Mike) Swift. Marveen and Fred later adopted a granddaughter, Alexandra Martin Miller. What a trip, because they ended up with 40 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren with a few more on the way.
Working in his wood shop brought him much joy. He built furniture, toys, bird houses and easels, some are still in use at Lindquist Mortuaries. When the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrated a milestone, Fred built 120 miniature handcarts for the primary children in his ward, where he was an active member serving as teacher, High Priest quorum, and his favorite calling as a primary teacher with Marveen for over 20 years. Children knew he was always good for a piece of candy or two.
Fred is survived by his wife Marveen, children, two sisters, Sandra Thomas and DeAnn Walker of Overton, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marian Slack, brother Clark Lister, granddaughter Callie Quinn, grandson Jacob Martin and great grandson Isaac Martin, not to mention pets, including Sparky, Lady, and Cooper.
Family and friends will honor him on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Entombment will be at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah where military honors will be presented.
We wish to thank the nurses, CNA's and all who served him in his final days, on the 3rd Floor at Davis Hospital. They are truly angels.
For those wishing to donate in his honor, instead of flowers please consider Friends of Antelope Island www.guidestar.org.
Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Fred's obituary page.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.