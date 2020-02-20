Fred W. Green

"Together Again"
Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Fred Wyatt Green, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born on January 20, 1936, in Wellsville, Utah, a son of Merrill Leishman and Eva Thorpe Wyatt Green.
Fred was reared and educated in Wellsville. He enlisted with the US Army during the Cold War, after serving in the US Army he became a member of Army National Guard and then served in the Air Force Reserve.
Fred married his high school sweetheart, Janice Nielsen on September 26, 1956, in the Logan Temple. She preceded him in death on January 2, 2020.
Fred graduated from Utah State University Bachelors of Science in Education and a Masters in Education. He was a teacher in the Box Elder School District and then became principal over the Perry and Willard Elementary Schools. He retired from the School District in 1999.
Fred was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He held many callings and had a strong testimony of the gospel. He and Janice served missions to Peoria, Illinois and Winter Quarters Nebraska.
He served as President of the Box Elder Education Association and was on the Professional Practices Committee for Educators for the State of Utah and was a member of the VFW.
Fred enjoyed hunting, target shooting, riding motorcycles and four wheelers, spending time in the mountains and traveling. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family.
The family would like to thank Bristol Home Health and Hospice, his neighbors and members of the ward for being so good to him and Janice.
In lieu of flowers make a donation to a charity of your choice in Fred's memory.
He is survived by seven children, Lynn (Susan) Green of North Logan, Alan (Maureen) Green of Pleasant View, Nedra (David) Bowen of Burley ID, Sharon Cosgrove of West Jordan, Dale (Lynette) Green of Perry, Wade (Mandi) Green of Hyrum, Diane (Bryce) Ricks of Herriman; 36 grandkids; 31 great- grandkids; three sisters-in-law, Noreen Green, Aldeen Nielsen, and Beth Checketts Allen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Janice, one grandson, Ryan Bowen, one son-in-law, Lance Holman, and three siblings.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Brigham City 21st Ward building, 865 South 300 West at 11:00 a.m.
Viewings will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, UT and on Monday at the church 10:00 to 10:40 a.m.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County.
Send condolences to: www.gfc-utah.com