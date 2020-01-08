Freda H. Fisher

1930 ~ 2020
Freda Fisher, our mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister passed away Jan 6, 2020. Freda was born July 28, 1930, in Seymour, Missouri, to Jesse Hargus and Lottie McCormick Hargus.
She grew up in Seymour and graduated from Seymour High School. She came west to Utah in 1948, met Harry Gene (H. Gene) Fisher and they were married in October 1950.
They resided in Clearfield for more than 60 years. Gene passed away in February 2009.
Freda had been employed and retired from Hill Air Force Base. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, Beth Arabah Chapter 25 for 57 years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Dolan Wetzler Unit 139 for 33 years. Freda enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, listening to music and her family.
Freda was preceded in death by her parents, husband H. Gene, sister, Leota Crocker and brother, Elza Hargus. She is survived by her sisters Aileen Cook and Helen Haynes of Missouri, sister-in-law Vera Mae Hargus of Texas, sons Richard (Cary) Fisher, Gary (Ina) Fisher, grandchildren Brian (Cara) Fisher, Curtis (Becky) Fisher, Sarah (Ross) King and David Fisher, nine great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon), Thursday January 9, 2020, at Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd, Ogden, Utah.
Donations in Freda's name can be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Gift Shop, P.O. Box 148000, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-8000.
Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah .
Condolences may be sent to the family at: