January 8, 1953 ~ November 15, 2019
Freddie Jimmy Lopez 66 died November 15, 2019, in Ogden, UT. Freddie was born January 8, 1953, in Del Norte, Co to Levi Lopez and Nicky Vigil. He married Sylvia Guillen in 1972, they later divorced. They had three daughters Michelle, Sherry and Liza. He enjoyed fishing, camping and being with his family and friends.
He is survived by his three sisters Barbara Lopez, Tina Lopez, Jackie Martinez and one brother Mitchell Lopez. All accompanied by their spouses. Furthermore survived by his three children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. One aunt-Lita Vigil Ogden UT, one uncle-Pat Martinez Del Norte CO, Compa Pat and Dorothy Guillen.
Proceeded in death by parents, four brothers; Paul, Joseph, Roger, and Victor Lopez, and one sister Margaret Cordova.
Special Thanks to Sylvia, Lucenda, Mitchell and Robert
The family would like to thank the staff of Mckay Dee Hospital. Also thanks to Mark and Staff of Aarons funeral home.
I will always love you,
Funny Face