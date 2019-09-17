Frederick Franklin Seeds Jr.

(Freddie)
On September 14, 2019, Freddie passed away due to complications from a stroke. He returned to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father and his parents, and many others who have been waiting to greet him.
Freddie was born March 19, 1958, to Frederick and Lila Seeds. He was a graduate of Special Education.
Freddie was an avid weather watcher, at times predicting weather more accurate than the TV Meteorologist. Many of his friends would rely on what Freddie said about the weather to plan their day or travels. He loved to look to the skies for the moon. His favorite time of the year was winter because he loved the snow.
As a child, you would find him watching his favorite cartoons, Bugs Bunny, Road Runner, Underdog, Speed Racer, and Kimba. He loved the movie First Kid having to replace the DVD from constant use. He loved the outdoors.
Freddie was a kid at heart and was a truly people person, always saying hello to anyone who crossed his path. Always wanting to help and make everyone happy. Fred enjoyed traveling, whether it was a bus ride, plane, boat or car, or riding cross country with brother Len. He enjoyed many trips to amusement parks with his family. He enjoyed traveling and visiting historical and fun places with Rae. He traveled to other states to visit his siblings.
Freddie worked in various jobs and received commendations for his working skills, but none brought him more happiness than working in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ogden Temple.
Freddie served in many callings, Primary, Sunday School Presidency, Stake Missionary, and service in the Temple.
Surviving are his siblings: Len (Judy), Elsa, Shirley (Rick), Joan, Lila Rae, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Arthur.
Freddie and his family would like to express their thanks to his Babe, his Sweetheart, friends and staff at Family Tree Assisted Living. A special thanks to Brie and Joy of Brio Hospice for their exceptional care.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Sunset Stake Center, 220 W. 975 N., Sunset, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, West Point Cemetery, West Point, Utah.
