December 30, 1935 ~ September 3, 2019
Frederick John Patterson, 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in Arlington, TX.
John was born December 30, 1935, in Idaho Falls, ID to Leslie Turrell Patterson and Mildred Lucille Wakeman. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James and David, and his devoted wife of 5 years, Laurene Budge Patterson. John grew up in Roy, UT, graduated from Weber High School and attended Utah State University.
John met Laurene, daughter of the late Wallace Rushton Budge and Josephine Louise Manzel of Pleasant View, UT, his junior year at Weber High School. They married July 27, 1955, in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In his youth, John worked a variety of farm jobs and then transitioned to more mechanical work, eventually working at Sperry. In 1965, John moved his young family to Grand Prairie, TX and began working at LTV Aerospace and Defense, Vought, Loral, and Lockheed Martin. He was a quality control engineer, who in addition to working on all of the Apollo missions, led the team responsible for the nose pieces of the space shuttles, including Columbia and Challenger. He retired in 1998 after more than thirty-three years in the aerospace and defense industry.
While John took his work seriously, he seriously took his role as patriarch in the home. John blessed his eight children, teaching them to seek answers in the scriptures, the value of positive thinking, the beauty of music, and the wonder of the outdoors. He was an avid fly fisherman and taught his children the craft. John's large hands could fix cars, craft prized wooden pens and bamboo fly rods, and tie intricate hand-made flies for fishing; yet his ultimate legacy, in tandem with Laurene, was handcrafting and establishing a deep-seated belief and reverence for the holy priesthood and fostering a love of God and country.
John served 12 years in the Army Reserve in a rifle company out of Logan, UT, achieving the rank of sergeant. He rarely talked about his military experience; yet always talked about the Constitution. A quintessential patriot, when asked about how he wanted to be remembered, John replied: "That I was valiant in my testimony of Jesus Christ, Joseph Smith, the Book of Mormon, the Lord's living prophet, traditional families, and the Constitution of the United States, which was divinely inspired to 'protect our God Given rights,' which no government gave us, and no government has the right to take from us!"
John is survived by his eight children and their families: Michael John Patterson (Gloria) of Grand Prairie, TX; Craig Wallace Patterson (Judy) of Smithfield, UT; Chris Jay Patterson (Robyn) of Burley, ID; Amy Patterson Rasmussen (Curtis) of Lewisville, TX; Susan Patterson DeMill (Wayne) of Westland, MI; Jolene Patterson of Grand Prairie, TX; Jennie Patterson Camphuysen (Adam) of Ft. Worth, TX; Annette Patterson Wood (Seth) of Oklahoma City, OK; 35 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren; and his sisters-in-law Jody Budge Jackson, Linda Budge, Diane Budge, Kaye Budge, and Leslie Patterson; and brother-in-law Dean Stimpson.
A memorial service was held in Grand Prairie, TX on September 14, 2019. A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at Ben Lomond Cemetery North Ogden, UT where he will rest beside his eternal companion.