August 15, 1931 ~ November 5, 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, Fredrick Carl Smith passed away Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Randolph, Utah on August 15, 1931, to his parents, Frederick William Smith and Phebe Norris.
He was the youngest of 10 children and is survived by his sister, Merlee Larsen.
On October 8, 1951, Fred married the love of his life, Shirley Renae Evans, in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple.
Three months later, Fred was drafted into the United States Army. Shirley delivered their first child while Fred was stationed in Germany.
They had five children, Gordon Jay (Jeanne) Smith, Lane Dee (Laurie) Smith, Randy Lynn Smith, Tammy (Jim) Nyland, and Todd L. (Shara) Smith. They also raised two nephews for a few years, David and Steve Johansen.
Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Evans Smith; his daughter, Karla Smith; his parents, Frederick and Phebe Smith; and his three brothers and five sisters.
Fred is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Fred and Shirley spent 68 wonderful years together. Their life was filled with adventures and vacations, including enjoying time at Sourdough Wilderness Resort in the summers.
Fred loved spending time with friends and family, inviting his children, grandchildren, and friends to BYU football games, taking each of his grandchildren out for birthday dinners, and playing card games on lazy Sundays after church.
Fred was happiest with a hammer in his hand. Most of all though, Fred just loved being with his wife and family and sitting around talking and laughing with them.
Fred spent his life building and remodeling homes along the Wasatch Front. Fred is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. He served multiple LDS couple's missions.
He was a soft-spoken, mild-mannered Son of God. Fred was excited to quickly be reunited with his "Lil'^Babe"^ after losing his sweetheart only a few weeks ago.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
The family would like to thank the Washington Terrace 9th Ward Relief Society, neighbors, and friends for all the meals and kindness they have shown. Special thanks to Intermountain Hospice neighbors and Lissa for her care this past year.
