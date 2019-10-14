Fredrick W. Carter

October 29, 1931 ~ October 9, 2019
Fredrick Wilmer Carter, 87, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
Fred was born October 29, 1931, in Brigham City, Utah a son of Vera A. Peterson and Wilmer Simeon Carter.
He graduated from Ogden High School.
Fred served his Country honorably in the US Air Force.
He met and married Carolyn Dora Richan in Elko, NV on September 12, 1959. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on September 12, 1967.
Fred enjoyed spending time with family, woodworking, camping, hunting, fishing, road trips and gardening.
Surviving are his sweetheart Carolyn Carter, children: Coy Ann (Mark) Mitchell; Kent (Saundra) Carter; Scott (Patty) Carter; Michelle (John) Maddox; and April (Aaron) Richman; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Dale Carter, Lorainne Carter Taylor and Mavis Carter Mustoe.
Special thanks to Jody Jones for all her loving care.
Graveside services will be Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 S. 300 E., Brigham City, UT.
A viewing will be Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT.
Military Honors will be Accorded by the Combined Veterans from Box Elder County.
