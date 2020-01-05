January 1, 1925 ~ December 30, 2019
Fumie Nagao Koga passed away at home on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born January 1, 1925, in Honeyville, Utah to Umataro and Omune Yoshimura Nagao.
Fumie graduated from Box Elder High School in 1943. She attended sewing school in Salt Lake City and then stayed on the family farm to help when her three brothers were inducted into the armed forces. She married Jake Koga on July 15, 1948, and they were married for 54 years before Jake passed away.
Fumie and Jake were fortunate to be able to travel extensively. She also enjoyed her trips to Wendover. She enjoyed needlework and crossword puzzles.
Fumie is survived by two daughters, Janice (Roland) Shimada, Frances (Lynard) Hamada; two sons, Brent (Sherrie) Koga and Dan Jay Koga; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tomoaki Nagao. Fumie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brothers, Hiro and Koji.
She was a member of the Buddhist Church of Ogden and Ogden BWA.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Buddhist Church of Ogden, 155 North Street, with Reverend Jerry Hirano officiating. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
