G. Leon Curtis
September 3, 1932 ~ February 11, 2021
G. Leon Curtis, 88, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, peacefully passed away on February 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born September 3, 1932, in Ogden, Utah, to Guy A. Curtis and Agnes Rasmussen. He was the youngest of five children. He enrolled at Utah School for the Deaf when he was seven years old and with the help of a hearing aid, he was able to attend Central Junior High and Ogden High School where he graduated in 1951.
Leon enrolled at the University of Utah in 1951, majoring in Pharmacy. However, due to his deafness and other factors, he decided to go into the printing business. He went to Nashville, Tennessee to attend a printing school for nine months. He came back home and worked for the Salt Lake Tribune for ten years, 1954 to 1964. In 1964, he moved to Ogden where he worked at Ogden Standard Examiner. In 1968, Leon decided to go back to college at Weber State College. He graduated in 1972 with a degree in Social Work/Sociology.
In 1973, he was accepted at University of Arizona for his Master's Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling for the Deaf. He earned his MS Degree in 1974. During his time there, he was an assistant football coach for four years and earned a position as football head coach during his last years with ASDB. His team won the State Class "C" Championship in 1976. He was also a basketball coach during 1971 to 1972.
After accepting a new position as State Coordinator for Deaf Services for the State of Washington, Leon moved his family to Lacey, Washington in 1979. In 1985, his role changed to Director of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Department of Social and Health Services, where he worked for 24 years and retired in 2003. He loved working and even after retirement, he continued to work teaching ASL at Pacific Lutheran University. Teaching was a passion of his. He embraced the challenges and rewards that came with educating others.
On June 17, 1956, Leon married Kay Kinner in the Salt Lake Temple. They had two daughters, Sonia and Becky. They were married for 14 years and divorced in 1969. Two years later, Leon married Connie Stuart Perkins on September 11, 1971. Together they had three daughters, Susan, Marie, and Sherrie. Leon and Connie were later sealed in the Seattle Temple in 1982. He loved his wife and five daughters very much.
Leon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served many different callings. One of his most cherished callings was helping to translate the Book of Mormon into ASL which took ten years to complete.
Leon was obsessed with reading, all outdoor activities (fishing, camping and hunting), and of course anything sports! Having five daughters, did not hinder him from enjoying or sharing his passions with his girls.
Leon is survived by his wife, Connie; his daughters, Becky (Chris) Larsen, Susan (Jeremy) Radke, Marie (Eric) Maddux, and Sherrie (Juanay) Anderson; 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Afton, Von, Dan and Max; and his daughter, Sonia.
The family is so grateful and appreciate all of the love, support, and prayers that have been offered.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Wellsville Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed at the bottom of Leon's obituary page and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.