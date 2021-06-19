Gabriel L. Barnett
April 14, 1987 ~ June 9, 2021
Gabriel L. Barnett, 34 passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1987, to Rickey Barnett and Suzy Nelson in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School.
Gabriel married Alisa Hansen in the American Fork, Utah Timpanogos Temple They were later divorced.
Gabriel was very patriotic and had a sincere passion to serve his Country. He received many honors in his High School ROTC program and ended up leading the Color Guard for his High School graduation. He was only 17 for two months when he was able to join the Army through a special program.
Gabriel came to live with dad and stepmom when he was 14 years old. He loved Sherry like she was his mom!! His favorite name for her was "mamma bear." Sherry loved him with all of her heart!
He had a great passion and skill for writing like Shakespeare. He had a big heart and would help anybody with anything. He loved animals.
Gabriel was an example we all should look up to; and respect and appreciate life.
He is survived by his parents; Rickey (Sherry) Barnett and Suzy (Brad) Olsen, siblings; Josh Barnett, Ben (Jessica) Barnett, Mariah Barnett, Preston Worthlin, Brandi Prescott, Jason (Kristie) Prescott, and grandmother Pat Hale.
Gabriel is preceded in death by his grandpa Vern Hale, sister Suzy Marie, grandparents; Billy and Elaine Barnett, nephew Nicholas Smith, and Grandpa Don Nelson.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation held from 12:45-1:45 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Military Honors and Internment after service will be at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 W. 1975 N. Plain City, Utah.
Gabriel's favorite color was blue, those attending his service are invited to wear something blue to honor him.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com