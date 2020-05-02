April 19, 2020
Gabriel Martinez Sr. (Gable, Big Gabe) passed away April 19, 2020, at home. He was born to Margarita Ana Dominguez and Rubel Martinez in Ogden, UT. He was a devoted, hard-working father, husband, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He worked for Ogden City for 35 years and retired from there. He was well known in the community. He was kindhearted, he loved playing his guitar on the front porch, and was forever in the garage working on his next project. He enjoyed his family's company. He was a jokester. His presence filled the room with happiness, joy and a sense of protection. He had a heart made of gold. He will be dearly missed.
Gabriel is survived by his wife Mishelle Martinez, three children and one stepson, Leroy Fernandez, Gabriel Martinez Jr., Eugene Martinez, and Deloris Martinez, his fourteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Lastly, his four-legged princess, Clementine.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He wanted his life to be remembered as a celebration and grandpa says to be kind to each other. We will contact family and friends with details later on.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: