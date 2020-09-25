Gail Cleon Sanders
November 25, 1926 - September 21, 2020
Gail Cleon Sanders, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 21, 2020.
A viewing will be held Sunday, Sept 27, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Walker Mortuary, 45 West 200 North, Morgan, UT. A funeral service for family members only will be held Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Porterville LDS Chapel, 2700 S Morgan Valley Drive, Morgan Utah, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Morgan South Cemetery.
The funeral service will be streamed live at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83923592183
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walker-mortuary.com