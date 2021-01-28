Gail Thompson Passey
1947 - 2021
Gail Thompson Passey returned home on January 21, 2021 in Plain City, UT. Gail was born on December 24, 1947 to Byron H. Thompson and Betty Ann Slater.
She married Rulon Passey in the Ogden Temple on July 7, 1972, after which they shared 47 wonderful years together. They were blessed with four beautiful daughters, Stacey (Zach) Rappleye, Michelle Ferguson, Gina (Dan) Corry, and Kami (Matt) Streeper.
Gail was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings in the relief society, ward library, Sunday school, and her most favorite being in the primary where she served for 17 years. Gail loved creating flower arrangements and had a knack for decorating. She also really enjoyed crafting, planting flowers in her yard, camping and was always in search of a great bargain. Gail's greatest joy was her family. She created many fond memories with her kids and grandkids, and always looked forward to sister's day.
Gail is survived by her husband, four children, eleven grandchildren, many grand-dogs and her sisters, Karen (Kim) Barney, Lois (Ron) Parry, Connie (Calvin) Keyes, Laurie (John) Sorenson, Marie (Earl) Davis, and Sherri (Robert) Nelson. Gail is preceded in death by her parents, her older brother Wayne, two sisters Joan and June, one nephew and one great-niece and succeeded in death by her brother-in-law Theo Endrizzi, on Jan. 24, 2021.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Atlas Hospice, Ogden Regional, Dr. O'Brien and staff, Fresenius Kidney Care of Pleasant View and Lee's Pharmacy.
Funeral Services are Saturday, January 30, 2021, 1:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT. Viewings will be Friday, January 29th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday prior to the service 12:30 - 1:10 p.m. Interment, Plain City Cemetery.
Gail's funeral service will be livestreamed, to watch go to her obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.