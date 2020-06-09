Gale Bowcutt passed away on June 3, 2020, in Malad City, Idaho. Gale is the son of Eva Mae Hunt Bowcutt and Richard A. Bowcutt. He was raised in North Ogden, Utah, and Parkdale, Oregon. He graduated from Weber High School in 1968 and attended Weber State University studying Police Science. Gale served with the Utah National Guard. He was proud to be an Ogden City Police Officer for 22 years.
He is survived by his wife, Ronna Osiek Bowcutt, son Austin Bowcutt, daughter Jodi (Jeff) Smith, granddaughter Jhera Teeter and brother Larry (Emile) Bowcutt.
He was preceded in death by his oldest boy Adam R. Bowcutt, his parents, sister Velma Reeder and brother Merlin Hamson.
Special thanks to Officers Williams, Jones, and Hawks of the Oneida County Sheriffs Office, the first responders and the staff at Oneida County Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ogden City Police Benefit Association.
Graveside services will be June 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd., Ogden, Utah. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
