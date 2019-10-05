November 13, 1934 ~ September 24, 2019
Gale Clark Leetzow of Layton, UT (Previously Providence, UT), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, after reaching the age of 84 years old.
Gale was born November 13, 1934, in Elgin, Illinois to Alvina E Mienke and Leonard H Leetzow. During his early childhood, he lived on his grandmother's farm and had many experiences. He started working at the young age of nine, picking weeds and securing a paper route. Gale wasn't fond of school and his grades proved it. At the young age of 16, he became self- employed and worked for a surveying firm. At 21 years old, he was invited to be an instructor, teaching engineering courses at Mount San-Antonio College. He had no college courses, nor college degrees. At the age of 23, Gale enlisted as a private in the US Army, only to be honorably discharged three months later because his engineering background was a ^critical skill^ and he was needed as an Engineering Supervisor for Northrop Corporation working with the Polaris Nuclear Submarine.
On September 5, 1953, Gale married the love of his life, Dorothy L. Kirk. After a long wait of seven years, they announced the birth of their beautiful daughter, April Sue. Six years later, they welcomed a handsome son, Kirk Leonard. At the age of 34, Gale and his family moved to Cache Valley, Utah and he started Leetzow and Assoc. He enjoyed working with people and their problems. His knowledge of taxes, trusts and financial advice was self-taught and superior. His leadership and intense work ethic were passed down to both of his children. They both became successful entrepreneurs, both owning their own businesses with no college.
Gale enjoyed everything in life, but his biggest enjoyment was his family. He has made an imprint of all his knowledge, love, wisdom, and has bestowed this to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Alvina and his beloved wife, Dorothy. Although his loss is hard for our family, we all know that he longed to be in Heaven with his beloved wife and family. He is survived by his brothers, Larry, Leonard, and his sister Saundra, Bradenton, Florida. Gale has six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Gale's viewing will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Allen Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan. The funeral will be Friday, October 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, followed by burial at Providence Cemetery. You are so missed.
Condolences may be expressed online at: