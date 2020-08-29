Gale Kenneth "Ken/GK" Norman
1951 ~ 2020
Gale "Ken/GK" Kenneth Norman passed away on August 18, 2020. We rejoice in peace knowing he is with his Savior.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Garden of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, UT 84403. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Celebration of Life will commensurate immediately after graveside at (aprox) 3 p.m., at Cross Roads Church, 6545 Combe Rd, Ogden, UT 84403. The family wants to honor our Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend "Gale Kenneth Norman" with you we hope you can attend.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.