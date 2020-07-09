March 2, 1928 ~ July 7, 2020
Gale L. Johnson, 92, passed away from natural causes on July 7, 2020, with family members by his side. He was born in Ogden, Utah to the late Herman G. and Fannie V. Johnson.
Gale proudly served his country after World War II in the United States Army Air Corp and the United States Air Force from 1947 to 1967. He enjoyed outdoor activities including fishing, camping and target practice. He also enjoyed working on electronics and operating his home-built solar power system. Above all, he loved his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mark R. Johnson, Kathy Godwin, Brenda Crisler and Paula J. Johnson; his sisters, Marian Phillips and Bonnie Brosseau; and numerous other loving family and friends. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Duane Johnson, and his sister, Evelyn Porter.
Graveside services to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
