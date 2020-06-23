September 16, 1950 ~ June 19, 2020
Galen Gene Lord, 69, died peacefully on June 19, 2020, from complications of diabetes.
Galen was born on September 16, 1950, to Gene & Aline (Maw) Lord of Plain City, Utah.
He was employed by the federal government, retiring after 36 years of service. Galen was one of the founding members of the Plain City Fire Department. He loved the community and served faithfully for 30 years.
Galen married his sweetheart, Beverly Jean Porter, on May 17, 1974, in the Ogden Utah Temple. They were the loving parents of four children.
Galen is survived by his wife Beverly; children Gina (Vince) Brewer, Aaron (Aubrey) Lord, & Brison (Kathi) Lord; grandchildren Jonathan & Lydia Brewer, Catherine & Christopher Lord, and Jefferi Lord; his mother Aline; and siblings Duff (Susan) Lord, Monette Panter, & Patti (Kent) Booker, and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Jodi and father Gene.
The family would like to thank the staff and healthcare workers at Avamere at Mountain Ridge assisted living, Inspiration Hospice, and especially Debbie Johnson and Kyle Johnson, for their friendship and loving care.
A socially-distanced visitation is planned for Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the Plain City 2nd Ward Chapel, 2952 N 4200 W, Plain City, UT 84404. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM at the Plain City Cemetery with interment to follow.
