Garnett "Lina" Sellers

May 24, 1935 ~ January 8, 2020
Lina Sellers of Clearfield, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Davis North Hospital and Medical Center with family and friends at her side.
Lina was born on May 24, 1935, in Provo, Utah to James and Garnett Walker. She was the baby of the family as the last of seven children. She married the love of her life, Jessie Dawson Sellers, May 24, 1958. Their union was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.
Lina was a loving, devoted and dedicated wife and mother. After losing Dawson in 1970 she never remarried. Her caring and selfless nature helped her to finish raising her children as a single mother. She worked hard to provide for her children. Over the years she was employed as a lunch lady, cook, dry cleaner, and seamstress.
Along with her sons, she was very active in the local Scouting program. Lina was a wonderful Den Mother and shared her time and talents with countless boys. She loved helping them learn and advance through the scout ranks. She also served at the BSA district level educating and mentoring other scout leaders. Lina was one of the first women ever to receive the prestigious Silver Beaver Award for her distinguished service to scouting.
Lina lived in the same little house in Clearfield for over almost 60 years. Throughout her life, she was a voracious reader. She traveled the world virtually through the pages of her paperback books.
Her favorite thing in life was spending time with her grandchildren. She was very "crafty" and always had two or three projects going at any given time. Her talents included beading, sewing and crocheting. She loved sharing her time and talents with her grandchildren. Together they created precious memories along with their inspired craft pieces.
Lina was preceded in death by her parents, James and Garnett Walker; husband, Jessie Dawson Sellers and siblings; Grace (Byron) Farnworth, Genevieve (Raymond) Wolters, Thelma "Effie" (Quinten) Ivie, James Wesley (Vila Dean) Walker, Ray O'Dell Walker, and Joan Walker.
Lina is survived by her children; Art (Karen) Sellers, Ed (Jodi) Sellers, Tonya Hindes, Mike Sellers, Russ (Sandy) Sellers, along with 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, UT. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and prior to the services from 10:00 - 10:45 AM. She will be laid to rest next to Dawson in the Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, South Ogden, UT.
In lieu of flowers, please take someone you love to dinner or a movie.
