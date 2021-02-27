Garold Lee Walker
Garold Lee Walker, 81, of Fruitland, Utah, passed away on February 25, 2021.
Gary was born on July 18, 1940 to John and Margene Walker in Almeria, Nebraska. After graduating from Weber High School, he went on to earn a technical degree at Weber State College in Structural Drafting and Engineering. Gary became a general contractor and worked in the construction industry for over 40 years. He worked on a wide range of projects from small residential remodels to large commercial structures such as the Flaming Gorge Dam and The Artificial Heart Research Center at the University of Utah.
Gary met Kimberly Hill in 1981 and they wed on March 21 in Elko, Nevada. They spent 40 wonderful years together working side-by-side running their own business and raising their family. They had one child, Chloe Oman, and one grandson, Landry Oman, who Gary was unendingly proud of.
Gary was the hardest worker and was determined to provide his family the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else, something he spoke of often. Those who knew Gary knew that he was the most wonderful and dedicated father, husband and friend anyone could ask for. He was also a very gifted carpenter, painter and gardener and loved sharing those passions with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Brenda Walker (daughter), Kevin Walker (son), John and Margene Walker (father and mother), Davey Walker (brother), Arthur Walker (brother) and Doris Calton (sister).
He is survived by Kimberly Walker (wife), William and Maria Walker (son), James and Brandi King (daughter), Heather Walker (daughter), Jordan and Chloe Oman (daughter), Roy and Rita Walker (brother), Johnie Walker (brother), Dave and Linda Brisco (sister), Lynn and Sherry Catmull (sister) as well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
At Gary's request, his body will be donated to the University of Utah for the advancement of science. There will be a small service for immediate family members only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Cardiovascular Medicine division at The University of Utah School of Medicine.