June 28, 1920 ~ May 3, 2020
Garold Lorenzo Hyer (Gary) passed away peacefully Sunday May 3, 2020, at Petersen Farms Assisted Living, in South Weber, Utah, of problems associated with old age, as he was less than two months from his 100th birthday. He was born June 28, 1920 in Hyde Park, Utah to John Christian Hyer and Maud Petersen. He was the oldest of four children. He had one brother, Wendel Clare Hyer (Yvonne) and two sisters, Eileen (Marriner Jensen) and Karma (Myron Thompson). All have preceded him in death, except Yvonne and Myron. He married Viva Jean Hansen December 22, 1938, in the Logan Temple, in Logan, Utah. They are the parents of five children: Linda (William Byram), Barbara (Lindsey Blaine Hansen ll), Val (Judy), Steven (Myrtle), and Douglas (Susan).
He went to grade school in Lewiston, Utah and graduated from North Cache High School in 1938. He attended Weber College and graduated from Utah State Agricultural College in 1949. He was soon drafted into the Army for WWll and served in the Rhineland and Central Europe conflict (including reserve for the Battle of the Bulge), under General Bradley. He served from Aug. 1944 to Dec. 1945, but was called up again for the Korean War from Sep. 1950 to Jan. 1951 , serving at Brooke Army Hospital, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where he set up a speech therapy clinic.
Gary lived and worked on the family farm in Lewiston, Utah and in Hanover,
Washington. He lived in South Ogden, Utah for about 30 yrs., before building his own house in Taylor, Utah, in 1982.
He worked for the family coal business while living in Lewiston and later, in construction in various other states, building roads, dams, etc. and for a mortuary as a hearse driver.
He later work for the Union Pacific Railroad as a fireman, brakeman and conductor for 42 years. During that same time, he was a teacher, and a school counselor. He has enjoyed building, inventing, hunting, fishing, photography, gardening, cooking, sewing and reading.
Gary has been an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding various positions in his ward and serving two stake missions and worked in the Ogden Temple for seven years.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, as mentioned above, 16 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 13 great- great-grandchildren.
Family and close friends will be able to attend a viewing at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, Utah, Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A grave side service will then be done at 1:00 pm at the Uintah Cemetery 1500 E. 6450 S., in Uintah, Utah. Please wear masks and observe social distancing. Flowers may be sent to the mortuary address above, before Fri. 10 am. Virtual services will be available for viewing at: www.myers-mortuary .com, both live and later.
Special thanks to Petersen Farms and the hospice workers for their care.
