Garrett Allen Sharp
February 6, 1984 ~ February 14, 2021
On Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021, Garrett Allen Sharp was killed in a car accident. What a wonderful day to meet Jesus. We are celebrating the life of our sweet Garrett, who was kind to all who knew him. Everyone who met Garrett loved him and he knew he was dearly loved, especially by his family.
Garrett died in the arms of his best friend, Jesus Christ, whom he had conversations with daily. As he read his scriptures he felt closer to Him. When he was baptized, his parents wrote in the front of his scriptures, "Garrett, when you pray, that is you talking to Heavenly Father and when you read the scriptures, that is Heavenly Father talking to you".
Garrett was born February 6, 1984 in San Antonio, Texas the son of Gregory Allen Sharp and Karen Elizabeth DeBroux Sharp, a beautiful red head. When he passed away, he returned to his Heavenly home and the arms of both sets of grandparents. He was the 5th child and 2nd son and little brother to his three sisters and one brother.
After Garrett was born, having three older sisters, his mother had to set a timer to give each girl a turn of taking care of him, strolling, feeding, changing and individually loving him, as each sister always wanted it to be her turn. To his parents, Garrett was not only their son, but their friend. Garrett was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved Primary, the scouting and the Young Men's Program. He loved his neighbors and friends and the fun he had playing with all of them. He moved to Roy, Utah in August of 1985. He attended Midland Elementary, Sandridge Jr. High and graduated from Roy High School in 2002 with a scholarship to attend the Applied Technology College in Ogden, Utah. He became a welder and machinist. He was skilled in auto mechanics where many people called often for his help.
He worked from 2004 to 2009 at Hill Air Force Base where he was recognized with many awards and certificates in CNC machining. Garrett also worked at several local machine shops, the last one being Innovative Precision, LLC with his older brother, Craig. Garrett, Craig and Dad took an annual trip to Las Vegas, NV for the last 14 years to race the family classic race car at the MOPAR on the Strip. They all worked well together to get the car ready and enjoyed quality time together. Garrett's pugs were the greatest love of his life, Bogey, Feeyona and her daughter, Chloe. He groomed, walked and even in the wintertime he plowed out a figure 8 path in the backyard from them to enjoy each year. He was a friend to all who knew him. Everyone loved his smiling face and sweet kind spirit. Garrett was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his parents, Greg and Karen; three sisters and one brother, Kimberly Ann (Alexander) Kotlarov, Tonya Mather (Alex) Torres, Heather Mather Goodman and Craig Allen Sharp; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the West Lake Ward Chapel, 2915 West 4425 South, in Roy. The family will meet with friends Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment, Uintah Cemetery, 1500 East 6450 South, Uintah, Utah. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Lantern House or the Ogden Rescue Mission. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com.