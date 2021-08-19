Garrett Mitchell Tice
June 28, 1994 ~August 16, 2021
Garrett Mitchell Tice, 27, passed away August 16, 2021. He was born June 28, 1994 to Mitchell Guy and Melissa Joy Reichel Tice.
Garrett found great delight in making his family laugh, he appreciated a good piece of toast and loved to tease his mom. Garrett loved to play the drums, shoot hoops, and walk the dog so he could talk politics, his admiration for his dad, and everything else under the sun.
Garrett went out of his way to befriend the downtrodden and was always willing to help anyone. He had the time of his life touring America with the band Get Scared. He will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his parents Mitch and Melissa Tice, his sisters Maddison Tice Clifford, and Jordyn Tice, his brother in-law Zach Clifford and Grandparents, Ben and LeJoie Reichel and Gloria Butterfield.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, August 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the Syracuse City Cemetery, 1044 W 1290 S, Syracuse Utah. Friends may visit family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary 869 S. 2000 W. Syracuse.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com