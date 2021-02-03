Garron Blake Mortenson
August 18, 1942 ~ January 29, 2021
HOOPER - Blake Mortenson, 78, loving father, grandfather and brother, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021.
He was born August 18, 1942 in Brigham City, Utah to Clarence Duncan Mortenson and Mattie Hazel Higley Mortenson. He was the second born of six children. Growing up they moved often, living in Black Pine, Idaho; Hyrum, Orderville, Salt Lake City and Brigham City, Utah.
Blake joined the United States Marine Corp in June, 1960 and served as a Field Radio Operator. He received the Good Conduct Medal, M-14 Expert Badge, and .45 Pistol Sharpshooter Badge. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in January, 1964.
After returning home, Blake had many jobs: ABC and Whitaker Construction companies, Marquardt, Jack B Parson's, CRM Construction and Hill AFB where he retired in August 2004.
In 1969, he married Donna Jones and they were blessed with a son, Curtis. They later divorced. In 1977, Blake married Marla Deem and they had two beautiful daughters, Cami and Tiffany.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Blake enjoyed camping, four wheeling, visiting family in every corner of the state, and telling stories from his fantastic memory. He enjoyed cooking and creating amazing meals which were never duplicated. He loved spending time writing poetry, sketching, woodworking and reading every Louis L'Amour book he could get his hands on.
Surviving are his children, Curtis L. (Amy) Mortenson, Cami Bliss (Jason Allen) and Tiffany A. (Scott) Rodrock; grandchildren, Zachary (Hunter), Masyn (MiShell), Trevor, Ian, Adin and Alina; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Michael (Debie) Mortenson, Martha (Michael) Bills, Randy (Jacquie) Mortenson, Kim (Jeanne) Mortenson, and Krista Cae Mortenson-McBee; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mattie, two nephews, David Bills and Brian Mortenson, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite Utah First Responder organization.
