October 28, 1943 ~ October 15, 2019
Garry Carnes LaRose, 75, passed away Wednesday, October 15, 2019, with family members at his side.
Garry was born October 28, 1943, on Victory Road in Washington Terrace, Utah. He was the son of Loren Fred and Mary Ilene LaRose.
He graduated from Union High School in 1962. He attended 2 ^ years at Weber State College, and received an Associate Degree in Computer Science from Henager Business School. He worked at the Defense Depot Ogden and Internal Revenue Service.
He married Connie DeBoer in 1970, and later divorced. Garry married Cindy Lee Cottle on May 16, 1997. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Bountiful Utah temple.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to study and read about the gospel. He enjoyed the various callings that he had.
Garry enjoyed traveling, camping, golfing and bowling on his Senior Friendship League. He was an avid Utah Jazz fan. He loved to write poetry.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Loren Kent and Larry Grant and his parents. Garry is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Cindy, his brother, Robert Fred (Sandi), his two sisters, Mary Joyce Johnson (Don) and Karen Davis (Vonn), and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his step- children, Kristy Murphy, Sandi Staton (Lawrence), Travis Cottle (Tara), Wendy Parker (Jerry), 13 grandkids, and one great- grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Friday October 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Roy City Cemetery.
