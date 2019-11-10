Garry LaMar Hatch

Clearfield, UT - Garry L. Hatch, 75, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Davis Hospital of health complications. He was born June 22, 1944, in Ogden, UT, the son of Ruth and LaMar Hatch. Garry was raised in Bountiful, UT and settled with his family in Washington Terrace, UT.
Garry was a graduate of Bountiful High School and Weber State University, where he earned his teaching certificate.
Garry was a member of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Garry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Garry joined the Weber County Fire Service in 1972. He retired after serving for 20 years. Garry cherished his years in the fire service and often talked fondly of his coworkers and experiences. Garry enjoyed reading any book he could get his hands on.
You could always find him watching any sport on TV, but his favorite was college football. If a sport was not an option, a good old western movie with a cold Diet Coke would be the next best choice.
He loved supporting and attending any event that involved his children. He would attend every baseball, track, basketball, and football game that he could.
His true passion was his family and grandchildren. Garry is survived by his father, LaMar Hatch, brother, Robert (Karla) Hatch, sister, Pam (Jack) White, daughter, Amy (Nathan) Ellis, son, Grady (Jaysie) Hatch of San Antonio, TX, and son, Gregg (Dayna) Hatch of West Point, UT.
Garry also has 12 grandchildren, Ryker, Paydon, Mykl, Sanders, Chayse, Mackinsey, Katelin, Kylee, Maigen, Carson, Kendyl, and Cameron, whom he loved dearly.
Garry is preceded in death by his sweet mother, Ruth J. Hatch, his brothers, Steven and Scott, and his ex-wife, Lynnette B. Hatch.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Davis Hospital and especially Dr. Trina Bury. Her dedication and compassion to Garry's care was greatly appreciated.
An open house style service will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, UT, 84041.
All friends and family are invited to attend an evening of reminiscing and remembering. Garry's wishes were to be cremated; as such, there will not be a graveside service.
