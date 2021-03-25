Gary Beus Hipwell
Our loving husband, father, grandpa and friend, Gary Beus Hipwell passed away on March 23, 2021 of a heart attack after a hard fight with cancer for the last five years at the age of 80. He was born on April 29, 1940, to Arnold and Virginia Hipwell in Ogden, UT. He graduated from Weber High School in 1958. He married Tahna Hadley on June 23, 1961 in the Salt Lake City temple. They were together for 54 years until her death on February 8, 2016. He worked for Basin Land and Livestock, Wonder Bread, and was an Assistant Vice President and Purchasing Negotiator at First Security Bank for 40 years. He loved being around horses and spent many years involved in chariot and flat track racing. On January 13, 2017, Gary married Mary Ann Gibson. They enjoyed farming, vacationing, and family get-togethers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann: his children Shayne Hipwell, Ty (Julie) Hipwell, Garilyn Hipwell Nelson and Jennilyn (Shannon Christensen) Hipwell. Mary Ann's children: Kevin (Kathy Rhodes) Hadley, Craig (Carrie) Hadley, Clint Hadley, Kelly (NamHee) Hadley, and Cody (Ashley) Hadley. A brother Kenny (Darlene) Hipwell.
Gary had 12 grandchildren 8 great-grandchildren and many step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Tahna; daughter-in-law Shelly Jensen Hipwell and a great-grandson, Lincoln Ty Penland.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 27 at the West Weber Ward Chapel located at 4100 W. 900 S. West Weber, UT. Friends may visit with family at the church Friday, March 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. and prior to services Saturday, March 27 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment at the West Weber Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required for attendance to services.
