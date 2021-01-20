Gary D. Searle Jan 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary D. SearleGary D. Searle, 85, passed away January 17, 2021. Services entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesRiverdale Road undergoing 'renaissance' with demolition, expansion plansLayton monitoring neighborhood street that residents say is being used as a thoroughfareUTA gets federal go-ahead to start Ogden BRT mainline construction earlyCharges filed against Morgan County woman, more details released after Ogden shootingWeber, Davis counties to start vaccinating elderly, but process may take a whileAfter construction delay, former site of Ogden River Inn poised for constructionMan sent to trial in Ogden double shootingDoctor, veteran Rosemary Lesser selected to represent House District 10Steven R. SmoutHow an ATV trail system benefits the local economy +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News After 2 offensive rebounds, Weber's Cannon DeVries cans buzzer-beating 3 to defeat Fremont Prep basketball roundup: Syracuse girls top Layton in battle of region unbeatens Weber County officials grudgingly OK $138,545 plan to upgrade Ogden Canyon bridge Utah State Legislature kicks off first day of 2021 general session Utah lawmakers honor LaWanna Shurtliff at start of 2021 legislative session LDS president, apostles over 70 receive COVID-19 vaccine LDS leaders urge members to get COVID-19 vaccine With $1.4 billion in construction spread across three projects, 2021 road work season unprecedented