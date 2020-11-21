Gary Flint
April 23, 1942 ~ November 6, 2020
Gary Barnes Flint, of Layton, UT, passed away November 6, 2020 at the age of 78. Gary was a class of 1960 graduate from Davis High School where he was a wrestling state champion.
After high school he entered the National Guard. Gary married Dianne Adams (later divorced). They remained close friends. He taught school for 30 years at Central Davis Junior High. Gary also retired from Smith's Warehouse after 30 plus years of service.
He is survived by his three children Angie (Steve) Tull, Adam (Kim) Flint, Kemp (Brandee) Flint, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two brothers, and one sister.