Gary G. Fenton
1936 - 2021
On the afternoon of July 2, 2021, Gary G. Fenton slipped peacefully away with his family by his side into the next life to continue his eternal journey. Gary Gordon Fenton was born to Joseph LeRoy Fenton and Ruth Hazel Miller in Rupert, Idaho on October 10, 1936.
Gary was the second youngest of four sisters and six brothers. Gary attended schools in Rupert and entered into Rupert High School where he participated on the football, basketball, baseball, and track teams. He excelled in all these sports. In high school he met his sweetheart, Myrna B Hatch, and they were married on the 10th of August 1954 in Bountiful, Utah. Soon after Gary enlisted in the Navy. After boot camp in San Diego, California the Navy sent Gary to Millington, Tennessee where their first son, Neal, was born. Gary and his family were next sent to Oak Harbor, Washington to help train pilots in flight school. Their 2nd son, Randal was born there and only lived a few hours. He was honorably discharged from the Navy and moved to Rupert, Idaho where Gregory was born. The family moved to the Avenues in Salt Lake City, Utah. Gary and Myrna, with Neal and Gregory, were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Utah Temple on May 9, 1958. He attended the University of Utah and earned a Bachelors degree in Entomology and Zoology. They then moved to North Salt Lake, Utah where three more little boys joined their family: Steven, Jonathan (who lived only a few hours), and Michael.
Gary was employed by Defense Depot Ogden on 2nd Street in Ogden Utah. He rose to the management level and rose to become the lead civilian manager there. He worked there until he retired in 1997. In 1971 the family moved to North Ogden Utah where Eric was born. After retiring, Gary oversaw the sports gym at Defense Depot Ogden.
Gary loved his family and taught them how to work hard and also to enjoy life. Gary, after his conversion to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, was always active in the church. He held many callings and responsibilities in the church, including ward sports director, scoutmaster, explorer advisor and others.
Gary is survived by his dear wife, Myrna and his sons; Neal (Coleen) Fenton, Richmond Utah; Steven (Emily) Fenton, Salt Lake City Utah; Michael (Rebecca C) Fenton, North Ogden Utah; Eric (Rebecca) Fenton, Farmington Utah. Gary was preceded in death by his sons Randal Fenton, Gregory Fenton, Jonathan Fenton and Gary's parents and all of his siblings except Richard Fenton, Sandy Utah. Gary and Myrna have 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 9, 2021, 11:00 am at the North Ogden 7th Ward, 205 East Elberta Drive, Ogden, Utah, with a viewing from 9:40 - 10:40 am prior to services.
